Greta Thunberg Admits "Climate Crisis" Agenda "Not Just About The Environment"

The “climate crisis” is “not just about the environment” but is intended to dismantle the current world order, Greta Thunberg and her fellow activists finally admitted.

In an op/ed published by Project Syndicate, Thunberg and others who co-wrote the piece state that “climate crisis” activism is intended to smash “colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression.”

Read it for yourself:

That action must be powerful and wide-ranging. After all, the climate crisis is not just about the environment. It is a crisis of human rights, of justice, and of political will. Colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression have created and fueled it. We need to dismantle them all. Our political leaders can no longer shirk their responsibilities.

There you have it. We’ve been warning you for years that the global warming climate change movement was always about ushering in a bureaucratic world government at the expense of individual countries ran by elected local leaders.

What better way to erode national sovereignty than to claim that there’s a “climate emergency” that’s way too big for just one nation to solve, and therefore we need a top-down global government to “fix” the crisis?

And that’s why the focus is on dismantling the current world order, particularly the United States’ current position as a superpower.

Case in point, notice how Thunberg, who’s been backed by establishment foundations, has been largely lecturing Western countries on cutting their carbon emissions while practically ignoring China, which is not only one of the world’s largest polluters in a variety of metrics but is also an economic rival to the West.

That tells you the agenda isn’t really about fixing the global environment but is rather about picking and choosing the “winners and losers” of geopolitics by handicapping certain nations (particularly the U.S.) for the benefit of others (particularly China.)

