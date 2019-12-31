Greta Thunberg: “I Wouldn’t Have Wasted My Time” Speaking to Trump

Climate activist Greta Thunberg says she wouldn’t have attempted to discuss global warming with President Donald Trump if she’d met him during a recent trip to the US.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Monday, the 16-year-old from Swedish said it would have been a “waste of time” to try to speak to Trump, as he already ignores advice from climate scientists.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because obviously he’s not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?” Thunberg said.

“So I probably wouldn’t have said anything… I wouldn’t have wasted my time.”

Thunberg was invited to speak to the United Nations on climate change in September, where she famously asked world leaders, “How dare you?”

Two months later, President Trump put globalists on notice he would pull the US out of the Paris Climate Accord, which does little to address from the world’s worst polluters, including China.

Earlier this month, Trump roasted Thunberg after she was chosen as Time’s person of the year, advising her to live her life as a child rather than be so angry.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

But Thunberg doesn’t seem to have any plans of stopping. In an op-ed published late last month, Thunberg expressed her climate activism is “not just about the environment,” but about pretty much everything.

That action must be powerful and wide-ranging. After all, the climate crisis is not just about the environment. It is a crisis of human rights, of justice, and of political will. Colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression have created and fueled it. We need to dismantle them all. Our political leaders can no longer shirk their responsibilities.



Greta is just a human shield for the real agenda of the people who pull her strings. Neo-feudalism disguised as environmentalism. The raw lust for power and control disguised as right-on hipster activism.

