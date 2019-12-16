Greta Thunberg Laments 'Overcrowded' Train, German Railway Reveals She Had First Class Seat

Greta Thunberg or her staff tweeted out an artsy photograph of herself on Saturday showing her sitting on the floor with her luggage in an allegedly “overcrowded” train.

“Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany,” Thunberg said. “And I’m finally on my way home!”

The railway, Deutsche Bahn, responded with a tweet of their own, saying: “We were pleased that you were on the ICE 74 with us on Saturday, and with 100 percent green electricity.”

“It would have been even nicer had you acknowledged how well and competently our team treated you in your First Class seat.”

Greta wrote in a follow-up tweet: “Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat. This is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high!”

