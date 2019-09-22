Greta Thunberg Meets With Barack Obama To Talk Climate Fear

Pay close attention as they cover Greta Thunberg meeting with Barack Obama at the Obama Foundation, see if you can catch the socialist fist on the wall.

Meanwhile, he obviously doesn’t think there’s much of a chance of climate causing a rise in the oceans since he bought his $15 million mansion on the shore in Massachusetts.

Former President Obama meets with climate activist Greta Thunberg. https://t.co/1BH2zJY6Da pic.twitter.com/1N962hcuGM — The Hill (@thehill) September 18, 2019



