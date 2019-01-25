Greta Van Susteren Suggests FBI Tipped Off CNN Before Raiding Roger Stone

Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren suggested that the FBI could have tipped off CNN before the arrest of Roger Stone, after a dramatic video emerged which featured audio of FBI agents banging on Stone’s door.

Stone was arrested at 6am at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla on a seven-count indictment which includes one count of obstruction, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering.

Video of the raid was released by CNN as soon of news of the arrest emerged. It contains audio of an FBI agent shouting, “FBI open the door” while banging on the door.

Van Susteren immediately took to Twitter to claim that the FBI “obviously tipped off CNN”.

“CNN cameras were at the raid of Roger Stone…so FBI obviously tipped off CNN…even if you don’t like Stone, it is curious why Mueller’s office tipped off CNN instead of trying to quietly arrest Stone;quiet arrests are more likely to be safe to the FBI and the person arrested,” she tweeted.

“Tipping CNN off so that it was there w/ its cameras is an issue worth exploring,” she added.

She later acknowledged that others could have tipped off the FBI, including Stone himself.

“Upon reflection, there are others who could have tipped off CNN …others knew, maybe even Stone suspected it and tipped them off…as an aside, if I worked for a news org and had the tip, I would have sent cameras,” tweeted Van Susteren.

Stone will make an initial appearance later Friday at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. He has vowed not to testify against President Trump.

