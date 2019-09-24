Greta's Parents Pictured in Antifa Gear, After Climate Activist Denies Ties to Violent Group

After photos surfaced of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg wearing a shirt associated with Antifa, she denied any ties to the violent left-wing protest group.

Yesterday I posted a photo wearing a borrowed T-shirt that says I’m against fascism. That T-shirt can apparently to some be linked to a violent movement. I don’t support any form of violence and to avoid misunderstandings I’ve deleted the post. And of course I am against fascism. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 26, 2019

“Yesterday I posted a photo wearing a borrowed T-shirt that says I’m against fascism,” she tweeted in July. “That T-shirt can apparently to some be linked to a violent movement. I don’t support any form of violence and to avoid misunderstandings I’ve deleted the post. And of course I am against fascism.”

Thunberg went on to criticize her detractors, claiming the shirt was innocuous, “can be bought anywhere” and is only linked to violence “according to some.”

In recent days, however, photos have emerged showing her parents, Svante Thunberg and Malena Ernman, wearing the exact same t-shirt, throwing her whole explanation into question.

these shirts must be everywhere you guys keep 'borrowing' pic.twitter.com/DEAv9k4JYn — Digital (@MAGAChronicle) September 19, 2019

The clothing prompted conservatives, including Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, to ask why Congress would allow the pro-Antifa teen to lecture the US.

Congress brought 16 year old Swedish girl Greta Thunberg before the House Foreign Affairs Committee Yesterday She's been pictured wearing pro-ANTIFA clothing & raising money for ANTIFA causes in Europe This is the Democrats' star witness—a supporter of domestic terrorism? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 20, 2019

“She’s been pictured wearing pro-ANTIFA clothing & raising money for ANTIFA causes in Europe,” Kirk charged.

“This is the Democrats’ star witness—a supporter of domestic terrorism?”

Trump supporter Terrence K. Williams also questioned why Thunberg’s parents allow her to wear clothing associated with Antifa, which has faced calls by members of Congress to be labeled a domestic terror group.

WHY EXPLOIT CHILDREN? Greta Thunberg said the world is coming to an extinction. Why is she not at school? Why do her parents have her in a Antifa Shirt ? Libs say we shouldn’t speak about her but they bashed the innocent covington kids. Funny & Sad! pic.twitter.com/YRDM8SouDx — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 23, 2019

