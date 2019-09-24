Greta's Parents Pictured in Antifa Gear, After Climate Activist Denies Ties to Violent Group

After photos surfaced of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg wearing a shirt associated with Antifa, she denied any ties to the violent left-wing protest group.

“Yesterday I posted a photo wearing a borrowed T-shirt that says I’m against fascism,” she tweeted in July. “That T-shirt can apparently to some be linked to a violent movement. I don’t support any form of violence and to avoid misunderstandings I’ve deleted the post. And of course I am against fascism.”

Thunberg went on to criticize her detractors, claiming the shirt was innocuous, “can be bought anywhere” and is only linked to violence “according to some.”

In recent days, however, photos have emerged showing her parents, Svante Thunberg and Malena Ernman, wearing the exact same t-shirt, throwing her whole explanation into question.

The clothing prompted conservatives, including Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, to ask why Congress would allow the pro-Antifa teen to lecture the US.

“She’s been pictured wearing pro-ANTIFA clothing & raising money for ANTIFA causes in Europe,” Kirk charged.

“This is the Democrats’ star witness—a supporter of domestic terrorism?”

Trump supporter Terrence K. Williams also questioned why Thunberg’s parents allow her to wear clothing associated with Antifa, which has faced calls by members of Congress to be labeled a domestic terror group.

RELATED: Surprised? Greta Thunberg’s “Coach” A Soros, Bill & Melinda Gates Operative


I want you to panic. Who is Greta? Why is she mad? Paul Joseph Watson talks about Sweden’s new Global Warming poster child, Greta Thunberg.


Related Articles

Powerful! Father Who Lost Daughter At Parkland Exposes Leftist Crimes

Powerful! Father Who Lost Daughter At Parkland Exposes Leftist Crimes

U.S. News
Comments
Beto Makes Bizarre Claim That Trans Women Of Color Can Be Murdered With ‘Complete Impunity’

Beto Makes Bizarre Claim That Trans Women Of Color Can Be Murdered With ‘Complete Impunity’

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Obama adopts strange accent while speaking to young Swedish ‘climate’ activist

U.S. News
comments

‘This Is How College Students Talk Today…’

U.S. News
comments

“The Dam Could Break On Thursday”: Here Are 12 Quotes That Show The Democrats Are Getting Ready To Impeach Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments