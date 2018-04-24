Greyhound Allows Border Patrol to Check Passengers' Immigration Status

The Greyhound national bus line intends to continue allowing the Border Patrol to ask passengers for their papers, amid claims from the American Civil Liberties Union affiliates that Greyhound should demand a warrant before allowing officers to board its buses, HuffPost reported.

Greyhound officials say they are complying with the law. The ACLU affiliates said that the company has a responsibility to its passengers to demand a warrant, the report said.

“Greyhound is required to comply with the law,” a Greyhound spokesperson said in March when the ACLU wrote to the company, asking it to stop allowing the Border Patrol officers on board without a warrant.

Customs and Border Protection, which includes Border Patrol, said that it has the authority to “board and search for aliens in any vessel,” within a reasonable distance from the U.S. border and with no warrant, a spokesperson said.

