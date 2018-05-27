Grocery Chain Caves Under David Hogg’s Newest Bullying Tactic

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

This one has Democrat deception written all over it — but the backlash is already brutal.

The largest and most popular supermarket chain in Florida is suspending its political contributions just as the Sunshine State’s governor’s race starts to heat up, thanks to some highly publicized anti-gun demonstrations by the poster boy for gun grabbers everywhere.

And the target just happens to be one of the GOP’s top contenders for the state’s top job.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Publix announced the suspension Friday, shortly before “die-in” protests took place at two of its Florida locations organized by David Hogg, the teenager who is riding February’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, to a mountain of undeserved personal publicity.

