Grooming Alert: Do Not Take Your Kids to the Show Dogs Movie

I’m usually very up on the kids movies that are coming out because I love to review movies in this online space for parents, but the past few weeks have been mind-bendingly busy for my family, and I completely missed that a new kids movie called Show Dogs came out this weekend.

The premise looks cute, so I’m glad I missed it: at any other time I probably would have seen an online trailer and just taken my seven-year-old with me to see the Show Dogs Movie when I watched it for my review.

After what I’ve learned about it from another parent review, I am SO GLAD my son did not see this movie. Let me explain.

Read more