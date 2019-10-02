Gross: Pelosi's Booger Distracts From Impeachment Press Conference

During a press conference held by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday morning, a surprise guest took center stage.

Many viewers went to the internet to mock Pelosi for having a booger visibly hanging out of her nostril.

Nancy Pelosi has a booger hanging out of her nose… a visual representation of this entire shit-show — Johnchrisabigail (@Johnchrisabiga1) October 2, 2019

The only whistle blower ive heard is the booger making whistle sounds in pelosi's nose. 🤢🤢🤢🤢 — jimmy maines (@trickee13) October 2, 2019

Nancy Pelosi on national TV got a booger in her nose LOL pic.twitter.com/xSKItFhf4a — James Vickery (@JamesVi23899876) October 2, 2019

Pelosi has a booger hanging from the left nostril. Somebody check her depends underwear well I think the senior citizen might need her diaper changed. Look at her Giving statement to reporters with a booger hanging — w.comma (@w_comma) October 2, 2019

Did the Russians collude to plant the #PelosiBooger ? — The Playful Walrus (@PlayfulWalrus) October 2, 2019

Is that a booger in Pelosi’s nose? A bat 🦇 in her cave? pic.twitter.com/t1RkrOujeG — David R Holley (@drholley8049) October 2, 2019

Pelosi is speaking live right now, smearing the President and spreading lies. But all I can focus on is the booger hanging out of her left nostril. — Jsplash (@jsplash12) October 2, 2019

Mr President! The Speaker has finally provided a NICKNAME!! “Booger” PELOSI!!! pic.twitter.com/j53epIX0cr — rick mcgonnigal (@beachcondoking) October 2, 2019

The booger incident is reminiscent of Democrat Joe Kennedy’s out of control slobbering during a speech last year.

Watch the press conference and see the infamous dried mucus below:

