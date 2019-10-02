Gross: Pelosi's Booger Distracts From Impeachment Press Conference

During a press conference held by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday morning, a surprise guest took center stage.

Many viewers went to the internet to mock Pelosi for having a booger visibly hanging out of her nostril.

The booger incident is reminiscent of Democrat Joe Kennedy’s out of control slobbering during a speech last year.

Watch the press conference and see the infamous dried mucus below:

