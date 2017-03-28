Gross: TSA Agent Gropes Disabled Boy In Front of His Mother At DFW Airport

Why are we not profiling?

From The Daily Mail:

A furious mom has blasted the TSA officers who she says gave her disabled son an ‘unnecessary’ and ‘horrifying’ pat-down in a Dallas airport on Sunday. Jennifer Williamson says that her son Aaron, who has sensory processing disorder, was detained for more than an hour at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport despite not setting off the metal detector. And although she asked the TSA agent not to perform a pat-down, saying it would upset the boy, the agent went through with it anyway.

Williamson then recorded the ‘traumatizing’ incident in a video that has now been seen more than 1.5 million times. The video shows Aaron, red-faced, being patted down slowly over the course of two minutes by a TSA officer. Sometimes the agent appears to pat the boy on areas that he has already checked.

The video should probably be labeled NSFW, as it’s gross. The TSA agent literally rubs the kid’s inner thighs.

I don’t think anything the TSA agent did even violated protocol, but the protocols are clearly insane.

This is humiliating to both the groper and the “gropee.”

Here’s what Williamson wrote on Facebook:

We have been through hell this morning. They detained Aaron for well over an hour at DFW. (And deliberately kept us from our flight… we are now on an alternate) We were treated like dogs because I requested they attempt to screen him in other ways per TSA rules. He has SPD and I didn’t want my child given a pat down like this. Let me make something else crystal clear. He set off NO alarms. He physically did not alarm at all during screening, he passed through the detector just fine. He is still several hours later saying “I don’t know what I did. What did I do?” I am livid. Please, share… make this viral like the other children’s videos with TSA… I wish I had taped the entire interchange because it was horrifying. We had two DFW police officers that were called and flanking him on each side. Somehow these power tripping TSA agents who are traumatizing children and doing whatever they feel like without any cause, need to be reined in.

It’s time to bring back profiling. This type of madness was on the ballet in November, it lost.