Group of Dads Tackle, Restrain Sex Offender Peeping on 15-Year-Old in Cracker Barrel Bathroom

A group of angry fathers in South Carolina tackled and detained a convicted sex offender after he was caught peeping on a young girl inside a restaurant washroom.

The incident took place Sunday morning at a Duncan area Cracker Barrel, where 53-year-old Douglas Lane of Charlotte, North Carolina, was caught peeking under a bathroom stall by his 15-year-old victim.

“She said she noticed something moving at her feet and realized it was a man’s head coming from the stall beside her,” reports WSPA.

The girl, who was reportedly in town for a softball tournament, ran to tell her dad, who got a female Cracker Barrel employee to get Lane to exit the bathroom.

“I’ll never forget the way they looked after… They were traumatized,” a witness described Lane’s victim and other girls who were in the bathroom at the time.

The girl’s father confronted the man at the bathroom entrance, after which a witness claimed he saw a bloodied Lane flee the restaurant.

“The guy came running, sprinting out the front door with a very bloody nose,” described a witness.

At that point, a group of fathers pursued Lane, tackling and restraining him in the parking lot until cops arrived.

Duncan Police Chief Carl Long said Lane was arrested and charged with voyeurism, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to WSPA, Lane “has been charged for peeping at least eight times prior to this incident.”

Fox 5 Atlanta has more on Lane’s other offenses, including crimes where at least two of his previous victims were ages 8 and 9:

According to government records, Lane has been a registered sex offender in North Carolina since 2004, when he was convicted of secretly peeking into an occupied room in Mecklenburg County. In that case, the record shows his victims were 8 and 9 years old.

Four years later in the same county, Lane was convicted of secretly peeking into an occupied room with his victim being 18 or older.

