Group Protests Facebook with Zuckerberg 'Troll Army' in D.C.

A political advocacy group protested Facebook in the nation’s capitol by rolling out a “troll army” of Zuckerberg cutouts.

Avaaz, a self-described global web movement with a reported 46 million members, placed 100 life-sized Zuckerbergs wearing “Fix Fakebook” t-shirts on the Capitol lawn Tuesday.

According to a press release, Avaaz’s campaign aims to bring attention to the use of fake accounts and the spread of “disinformation” on the platform.

“The group is calling on the CEO to ban all bots, alert the public any and every time users see fake or disinformation, fund fact checkers around the world, and submit to an independent audit to review the scale and scope of fake news,” the press release said.

Advocacy group Avaaz placed 100 life-sized Zuckerberg cutouts on the Capitol Lawn Tuesday morning. Later today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congressional investigators examining data privacy. Video via @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/MB1DDkjO6j — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) April 10, 2018

The group’s stunt comes as Zuckerberg prepares to deliver Congressional testimony Tuesday in the wake of numerous scandals.

The social media company was called to testify after news broke that data firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on as many as 87 million Facebook users.

Facebook also announced the suspension of another data broker this week that reportedly misled users about the information it collected.

The issues have caused a public backlash against both Zuckerberg and his company’s business model.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak joined other high-profile users such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week in removing their profiles from Facebook’s website.

