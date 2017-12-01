Growing private sector use of facial scanners worries privacy advocates

Image Credits: Southbank Centre/Flickr.

Privacy advocates fear that the growing use of facial recognition software in the private sector could lead to increased public surveillance and compromise civil liberties.

As cruise lines, NFL teams, airlines and retailers like Walmart begin to test and use facial recognition software for their own security systems, experts worry that the technology is ushering in a new erosion of personal privacy.

“Biometric surveillance creep is going on in both the government and the private sector,” said Adam Schwartz, an attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) a digital civil liberties group.

Schwartz and other privacy advocates worry that the increased collection of biometric data, especially through facial recognition software, poses a danger to the public.

