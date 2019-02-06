Grumpy Bernie Sanders Reacts After Donald Trump Slams Socialism

Sen. Bernie Sanders did not appear to enjoy President Donald Trump’s condemnation of socialism in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

The president noted that socialist ideas were springing up in America and vowed to keep them out of the country.

“America was founded on liberty and independence — not government coercion, domination, and control,” Trump said. “We are born free, and we will stay free. Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

The cameras immediately focused on Sander, who responded with an angry look.


China is being used by the globalists to beta test tyranny and authoritarian policies like censorship and population control. Alex exposes the left’s obsession with domination over those they disagree with.


Related Articles

Ocasio-Cortez Failed to Applaud Stopping Sex Trafficking of Girls, Kamala Harris Shook Her Head

Ocasio-Cortez Failed to Applaud Stopping Sex Trafficking of Girls, Kamala Harris Shook Her Head

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN Sh*ts On It's On SOTU Poll For Second Year Running

Video: CNN Sh*ts On It’s On SOTU Poll For Second Year Running

U.S. News
Comments

Republican senator expects to have Mueller report ‘within a month’

U.S. News
comments

GAVIN MCINNES: Suit against SPLC precursor to action against socials

U.S. News
comments

Elizabeth Warren Claimed Her Race Was ‘American Indian’ On Bar Registration to Get Minority Status

U.S. News
comments

Comments