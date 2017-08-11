Guam posts 'in case of emergency' fact sheet after North Korea threat
Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Guam posted a fact sheet for use “in case of emergency” to its social media pages and website in the wake of North Korea’s threat toward the island.

The fact sheet, titled “Preparing for an Imminent Missile Threat,” is displayed prominently on the website of Guam’s Homeland Security Office of Civil Defense and its Facebook page.

The sheet encourages citizens to prepare before a missile strike by putting together an emergency supply kit and making a list of concrete shelters near their homes, workplaces and schools.

It also includes tips for citizens caught outside during a potential nuclear attack. It warns not to “look at the flash or fireball — it can blind you.” Citizens are cautioned to “lie flat on the ground and cover your head” and “remove your clothing to keep radioactive material from spreading.”

Read More

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Related Articles

If They Kill Trump, They're Coming After All Of Us

If They Kill Trump, They’re Coming After All Of Us

World News
Comments
China will stop U.S. if it tries to attack North Korea; State-run newspaper

China will stop U.S. if it tries to attack North Korea; State-run newspaper

World News
Comments

50% Of Americans Favor A Pre-Emptive Strike On North Korea Even Though Many Can’t Find It On A Map Of The World

World News
Comments

Somalis with Criminal Records Going to Canada from US, Intelligence Report Warns

World News
Comments

UK Police Investigate “Name Calling Between Children” as Violent Crime Surges

World News
Comments

Comments