Guardian Writer Suggests White People Aren't Human in Bizarre Tweet


A writer for the Guardian and Rolling Stone received a backlash after appearing to suggest in a tweet that white people were not human.

In what was an apparent response to the terror attack on a mosque in New Zealand, Jamie Peck, a “regular Guardian contributor” who also writes for Rolling Stone and Broadly, tweeted, “We are in a war between those who choose to be human and those who choose to be white. In order to effectively stamp out fascism, we must take on all hierarchies at once. White supremacy cannot be disentangled from patriarchy and class oppression. Liberalism is not the answer.”

Quite what Peck meant by ‘choosing’ to be white is not known, given that no one can choose their skin color (unless they’re Rachel Dolezal).

The tweet is a direct violation of Twitter’s rules, which state, “You may not dehumanize anyone based on membership in an identifiable group.”

Peck has a history of anti-white racism, having previously tweeted, “white genocide is good as hell” in response to a comment about white men watching pornography.

Following the tweet, many users called on the Guardian and Rolling Stone to sever ties with Peck.

“This is what accelerationism looks like. White people no longer human according to this person,” commented Breitbart writer Chris Tomlinson.

Tomlinson also posted a series of tweets from Peck’s podcast Twitter account, which features a communist hammer and sickle in its handle.

“White genocide is good as FUCK,” said one tweet.

“Real genocide is horrific, white genocide is fine,” said another tweet.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Comments