Guardians of The Galaxy Stars Defend Pedo-Tweeting Director Amid Outrage

Image Credits: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images.

Cast members starring in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy rallied behind disgraced director James Gunn after Disney announced his termination earlier this month over a number of pedophilic tweets.

In an open letter published Monday, the entire cast of the Guardians movies hoped their signatures were enough to clear Gunn’s name in the court of public opinion.

“Although I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man,” lead actor Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram.

“We fully support James Gunn,” the letter starts.

“We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen and discuss. In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by thouse so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

Gunn may very well be at fault for the “conspiracy theories” referenced in the letter.

The director was fired earlier this month after journalist Mike Cernovich exposed a series of tweets on Gunn’s timeline in which he cracked several pedophile “jokes.”

“He deleted over 10,000 tweets and also took down his personal blog, which told the story of a monkey masturbating on a child,” Cernovich described on his website.

Disney fired Gunn following the revelations, saying “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values,” after which he issued a statement apologizing and taking full responsibility for the tweets.

