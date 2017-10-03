Guests Scanned at the Wynn in Glimpse of Las Vegas’s Future

Image Credits: Getty.

At entrances to the Wynn resort in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, guards scanned visitors with metal-detector wands and inspected their bags, creating a 10-minute wait to get inside. The new security protocol, put in place after Sunday’s mass shooting nearby, is likely to become the norm on the Strip and possibly beyond.

Casinos and entertainment venues are going to have to take a more holistic approach to security, thinking about rooftops and other potential shooting perches — considering the possibilities for an attack from all angles, said David Shepherd, a former FBI special agent in counterterrorism who later was the security director for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Venetian resort.

“We have to start thinking like the Secret Service — start looking at tall buildings,” said Shepherd, who co-authored a book called “Active Shooter.” “How far do we have to take it?”

The additional security measures highlight the dilemma facing companies in one of the nation’s top entertainment destinations, with a record 42.9 million visitors last year. How do businesses keep guests safe while not imposing such drastic restrictions that the casinos, clubs and shopping thoroughfares no longer feel fun?

Read more


Related Articles

Leftist Journalist*: ‘Massacre of Country Music Fans is a Blood Sacrifice To The Constitution’

Leftist Journalist*: ‘Massacre of Country Music Fans is a Blood Sacrifice To The Constitution’

U.S. News
Comments
Pelosi Tells Ryan: It’s ‘Moral Duty’ to Create Special Congressional Committee on Gun Control

Pelosi Tells Ryan: It’s ‘Moral Duty’ to Create Special Congressional Committee on Gun Control

U.S. News
Comments

Vegas Shooting Survivor Says ‘In a World Were Everyone is Kneeling,’ He Saw People Running Towards Danger

U.S. News
Comments

The Left Is Using The Las Vegas Massacre To Wage All-Out War Against The NRA

U.S. News
Comments

Las Vegas shooting: Gunman Stephen Paddock ‘had 42 guns and explosives’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments