Guinness Opens First US Brewery in Over 60 Years

Image Credits: David Dennis, Flickr.

Guinness is to open a brewery in the U.S. for the first time in more than 60 years, following an $80 million investment.

The brand’s owner Diageo said in a statement Thursday that the brewery near Baltimore will include a visitor center, a 270-seat restaurant and a tap room. It added that around 200 jobs will be created.

Guinness was established in Ireland in 1759 and its dark stout has grown into a world-famous brand. The beer-maker said none of the company’s stouts will be brewed in Maryland, however, with the site initially focused on producing lager.

Read more


Related Articles

European Council Head Mulls NATO Collapse After Trump Holds Members Accountable

European Council Head Mulls NATO Collapse After Trump Holds Members Accountable

Economy
Comments
EU Migration Deal Hurts Dollar

EU Migration Deal Hurts Dollar

Economy
Comments

Politicians Destroy Employment, Not Robots

Economy
Comments

US Crude Highest Since 2014

Economy
Comments

Trump Speaks At Tax Cuts And Job Acts Anniversary

Economy
Comments

Comments