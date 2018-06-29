Guinness Opens First US Brewery in Over 60 Years

Guinness is to open a brewery in the U.S. for the first time in more than 60 years, following an $80 million investment.

The brand’s owner Diageo said in a statement Thursday that the brewery near Baltimore will include a visitor center, a 270-seat restaurant and a tap room. It added that around 200 jobs will be created.

Guinness was established in Ireland in 1759 and its dark stout has grown into a world-famous brand. The beer-maker said none of the company’s stouts will be brewed in Maryland, however, with the site initially focused on producing lager.

