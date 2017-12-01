Gun Background Check Improvement Bill Passes House Committee

A bill aiming to improve military reporting of criminal records to the national gun background check system passed the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The Fix NICS Act passed through the committee on a bipartisan 17-6 vote. The bill will now head to a full vote on the House floor. The committee said it expects a full vote in the coming weeks.

The bill comes in the wake of the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The shooter in that case was able to pass FBI background checks and purchase firearms because the Air Force failed to share his disqualifying criminal records with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). The shooting left 26 people dead.

