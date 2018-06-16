Gun Control Group To Honor Hillary Clinton for 'Unwavering' Commitment Against 2nd Amendment

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence announced on Friday that it will honor failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at their 25th anniversary dinner.

The group said the dinner, scheduled to be held on June 14, will celebrate progress that gun control has made over the last several decades as well as recognize “courageous leaders” for their activism.

The top billed leader at the event will be Hillary Clinton. The group said it picked Clinton, who has been mostly out of the spotlight since her loss to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, because of her dedication to the effort to pass new gun-control laws.

