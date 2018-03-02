Gun-Control Groups Praise Trump’s Embrace of New Federal Gun-Control Proposals

Major gun-control groups on Thursday heaped praise on President Donald Trump for his advocacy for new gun-control laws during a televised meeting with top lawmakers.

Representatives of the three leading gun-control groups all applauded Trump’s statements during the meeting. Trump advocated for adding proposals like extending FBI background checks to used gun sales between private parties, a ban on so-called assault weapons, new gun ownership restrictions for domestic violence offenses, and a ban on gun ownership for those under 21especially ownership of assault weaponsto a bipartisan proposal to improve the current gun background check system.

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence said they were happy with Trump’s performance at the meeting.

“We were pleased to hear President Trump’s full-throated support of gun violence prevention laws today, coinciding with the 24th anniversary of the Brady Law going into effect,” Brady copresidents Kris Brown and Avery Gardiner said in a statement. “In addition to directly rejecting the influence of the NRA and the gun lobby, the president made it perfectly clear that he is in agreement with our major policy goals, including strong universal background checks, extreme risk protection laws, federal funding for the CDC to study gun violence, and even a possible assault weapon banpositions that are overwhelmingly supported by the American people.”

