A new video by Force4America breaks down the growing civil unrest in Virginia due to the Democrats’ efforts to disarm Americans.

Project Veritas has released new footage of Bernie Sanders’ campaign staffer admitting that the ‘free education program’ is ruse to initiate re-education camps on Americans he deems as “Nazis.”

