Gun Groups Slam YouTube Decision to Ban Some Videos

YouTube says it will ban videos with content related to the sale or assembly of firearms or firearms accessories, a move that has gun rights organizations up in arms.

YouTube, which not only is the largest all-video website but the website with the third-most traffic in the world, said it would begin enforcing the new policy in April.

“While we’ve long prohibited the sale of firearms, we recently notified [content] creators of updates we will be making around content promoting the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories,” a YouTube spokesman said in a statement, The Hill reported.

The website said it will ban videos showing the assembly of, advertising direct sale of, or linking to the online sale of high-capacity magazines and certain types of accessories used to simulate automatic fire or to convert a firearm to automatic fire.

Read more