Larry Pratt explains the Democrats’ plan to kill the 2nd Amendment.


Related Articles

Ted Nugent: If Michael Savage Runs He Will Defeat Dianne Feinstein

Ted Nugent: If Michael Savage Runs He Will Defeat Dianne Feinstein

Special Reports
Comments
Bullets Not Required: POWER Comes Out Of Gun Barrel

Bullets Not Required: POWER Comes Out Of Gun Barrel

Special Reports
Comments

Sheriff Israel Denies Responsibility For Florida Shooting

Special Reports
Comments

VIDEO: Glenn Beck Calls For Crackdown On Free Speech

Special Reports
Comments

The Democrat Memo Comes From Out In Left Field

Special Reports
Comments

Comments