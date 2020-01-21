Gun Owners Debunk Mainstream Media Stigma On Assault Rifles

Gun owners debunk mainstream media disinformation fed to the public regarding assault rifles and gun safety.

Savanah Hernandez interviewed attendees of Monday’s Richmond, Virginia Second Amendment march to show the side of the demonstrators MSM refuses to highlight.

Attendees of the gun rally in Richmond, Virginia explain the truth about why they are rallying, their opinions on Ralph Northam and why the 2nd Amendment is so important.

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!