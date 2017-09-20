It was just 5 years ago that Obama was running the false flag operation, Fast & Furious, to push the need for a UN-ATT (Arms Trade Treaty) that would stop the sale of small arms and push controls inside the US to track guns, ammunition and gun owners. Now, as President Trump speaks to the UN, his administration is removing obstacles to the EXPORT of firearms by taking control away. And a bill is in Congress now, the SHARE Act, that would be a massive restoration of liberties taken away by gun control laws. Find out what’s in it…