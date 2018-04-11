Gun-Rights Group Calls on AG Sessions to Withhold Federal Funds from Local or State Governments Infringing on the Second Amendment

A gun-rights group is calling on the attorney general to cut federal funding from state and local governments that adopt policies that infringe on the Second Amendment.

“The liberal municipal governments of such cities as New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle, and states including New Jersey, Connecticut, California and Massachusetts should not be receiving taxpayer funds while violating the constitutional rights of those taxpayers,” Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, said in a statement. “It is ironic that all of those places are willing to spend millions of dollars to attack the rights of gun owners, when they should be protecting civil and constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment.”

Gottlieb sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions which argued that state and local gun-control efforts have failed to reduce violent crime. Instead, he said, they have reduced the ability of the law-abiding to defend themselves.

“Why should American taxpayers see their hard-earned money used to erode their fundamental rights?” he said. “Those of us on the front lines of this civil rights battle see this as the ultimate abandonment of common sense. When government becomes the enemy of its constituents, it should be penalized, not rewarded.”

