Gun-Rights Group Calls on AG Sessions to Withhold Federal Funds from Local or State Governments Infringing on the Second Amendment

Image Credits: Alex Wong / Getty.

A gun-rights group is calling on the attorney general to cut federal funding from state and local governments that adopt policies that infringe on the Second Amendment.

“The liberal municipal governments of such cities as New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle, and states including New Jersey, Connecticut, California and Massachusetts should not be receiving taxpayer funds while violating the constitutional rights of those taxpayers,” Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, said in a statement. “It is ironic that all of those places are willing to spend millions of dollars to attack the rights of gun owners, when they should be protecting civil and constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment.”

Gottlieb sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions which argued that state and local gun-control efforts have failed to reduce violent crime. Instead, he said, they have reduced the ability of the law-abiding to defend themselves.

“Why should American taxpayers see their hard-earned money used to erode their fundamental rights?” he said. “Those of us on the front lines of this civil rights battle see this as the ultimate abandonment of common sense. When government becomes the enemy of its constituents, it should be penalized, not rewarded.”

Read more


Related Articles

Mike Pompeo Signals Harder Line Toward Russia

Mike Pompeo Signals Harder Line Toward Russia

Government
Comments
NAPOLITANO: The Real Threat to Donald Trump

NAPOLITANO: The Real Threat to Donald Trump

Government
Comments

Dem Tells Zuckerberg Hiring More Black Employees Would Have Stopped Russian Trolls

Government
Comments

California Senator Pushes Orwellian Legislation

Government
Comments

Ryan: I Have “Assurances” From White House That Trump Won’t Fire Mueller, Rosenstein

Government
Comments

Comments