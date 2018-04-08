Gun Rights Groups File Several Lawsuits Against Illinois Town Over New Gun Ban

Gun rights groups filed two separate lawsuits against an Illinois town this week after it enacted an ordinance banning certain firearms and ammunition magazines.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) announced on Wednesday it would be supporting a lawsuit against the Deerfield, Ill., gun ban brought by an Illinois-based gun rights group named Guns Save Life. The groups said the town’s wide-ranging ban, which effects nearly all semi-automatic rifles as well as a large number of handguns and shotguns within city limits and carries a fine of up to $1,000 a day for those who don’t remove, destroy, or turn over their affected guns, violates the constitutional rights of its members.

“We are going to fight this ordinance, which clearly violates our members’ constitutional rights, and with the help of the NRA I believe we can secure a victory for law-abiding gun owners in and around Deerfield,” John Boch, executive director of Guns Save Life, said in a statement.

“Every law-abiding villager of Deerfield has the right to protect themselves, their homes, and their loved ones with the firearm that best suits their needs,” Chris W. Cox, executive director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, said. “The National Rifle Association is pleased to assist Gun Save Life in defense of this freedom.”

