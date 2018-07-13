Gun-Rights Groups Sue Cali Over Registration Failures That Could Result in Gun Owners Being Locked Up

Four gun-rights groups sued the state of California on Wednesday over the failed implementation of an online registration system they claim has left certain gun owners unable to comply with the state’s new assault weapons restrictions through no fault of their own.

The Second Amendment Foundation, the Calguns Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition, and the Firearms Policy Foundation filed suit alongside three California citizens against the California Department of Justice and Attorney General Xavier Becerra. They claim that California’s online gun registration system, the California Firearms Application Reporting System, has not worked properly since its inception and did not work at all in the lead up to the registration deadline set for certain rifles. Further, they claim that the state was aware of the problems with the system.

“We’re suing because California DOJ’s Firearms Application Reporting System (CFARS) broke down during the deadline week for people to register their firearms in accordance with new state laws,” Alan Gottlieb, Second Amendment Foundation founder, said. “For a whole week the system was largely inaccessible. People who wanted to comply with the law simply couldn’t and now they face becoming criminals because they couldn’t do what the law requires.”

Read more


Related Articles

Why Hasn’t Trump Fired Jeff Sessions?

Why Hasn’t Trump Fired Jeff Sessions?

Government
Comments
Paul faces tough privacy decision on Kavanaugh

Paul faces tough privacy decision on Kavanaugh

Government
Comments

House Republicans to Question FBI Agent About Anti-Trump Texts

Government
Comments

Trump Cracks Down on Disability Skimming

Government
Comments

Hollywood Firecracker Mindy Robinson Spills Inside Story On Controversial Roe Vs Wade Movie

Government
Comments

Comments