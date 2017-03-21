Gun safety best ever, accidental deaths at new low, 0.3% of all in 2015

Image Credits: shilohshooting.com.

Despite gun sales reaching record numbers in the last two years, accidental gun shootings are at an all-time low, a surprising finding by the National Safety Council.

In its annual “Injury Facts” report, the group put accidental gun deaths in 2015 at 489.

That is the lowest since 1903, when record-keeping began and a 17 percent one-year drop.

“That’s about three-tenths of 1 percent of the 146,571 total accidental deaths from all other listed causes. The decrease came in a year that saw record firearms sales to many millions of Americans,” according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the gun industry’s representative.

