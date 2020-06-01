Gun & Security Stocks Surge After Nationwide Riots

Gun and security stocks are surging off the back of violent riots across America, with firearms sales expected to follow suit.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc was up as much as 8.3% on Monday while American Outdoor Brands Corporation shot up by 9.5%.

Security firm Digital Ally, Inc. saw its stocks catapult higher by over 100%.

“Gun stocks and gun sales could continue to trend higher given divisive political rhetoric will certainly dominate the headlines between now and the November election,” reports Bezinga.

Firearms sales were already surging to record highs as a result of COVID-19, and anecdotal evidence suggests they could hit a new peak after this weekend’s carnage.

Video footage from numerous suburbs shows groups of armed neighbors protecting their communities after rioters threatened to bring their violence to residential areas.

American Patriots in Bellevue, Washington protecting their families and homes from looting rioters. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT! pic.twitter.com/hcMOYozxmm — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) June 1, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!