Gun Store Offers ‘Beto Special’ on AR-15 Rifle

A gun store in Arizona is running a “Beto Special” on an AR-15 style rifle after presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke revealed he wants to confiscate the weapon from law-abiding Americans.

Alpha Dog Firearms in Tempe announced the sale Friday, saying Beto’s anti-gun statements encouraged them to lower the price on the demonized AR-15 rifle.

“Beto O’Rourke said ‘hell yes we’re taking your AR’s.’ Well Beto, we’re discounting AR15’s to such a low price that EVERY AMERICAN can afford one,” Alpha Dog wrote in a Facebook post. “How about the low low price of just $349.99? Yeah, that works.”

One sale offered an American Tactical Import Omni Hybrid Maxx Semi-automatic rifle for $349.99, with more sales to be added, the gun store claimed.

Alpha Dog’s post has been shared over 13 thousand times on Facebook, and has received over 7,000 likes.

During Thursday’s Democrat debate, Beto answered one question by going on an anti-gun rant in which he stated, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore.”

Beto: "Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore." pic.twitter.com/LkAdc8eYNE — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) September 13, 2019

