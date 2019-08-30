Gun Store Owner Unleashes New Ad to Thwart Facebook Censorship

The famous Oklahoma gun store has just released another hilarious advertisement designed to circumvent Facebook’s ban on saying or showing pictures of “guns” in commercials.

Murf’s Guns, out of Duncan, Oklahoma, is inspiring Second Amendment advocates across the nation with his clever promotions.

Moreover, store owner Kale Murphee made a surprise appearance on the Alex Jones Show earlier this week to share how he came up with the marketing idea as well as how Big Tech censorship is warping how vendors behave across the nation.

Murphee is on board to have his business and lifestyle flourish as he has six more similar ads planned for future release. Stay tuned!

Censored Gun Store Owner Speaks Out



Kale Murphree of MurfsGuns.com joins The Alex Jones Show to talk about how he overcame the Facebook censorship limitations to advertise his gun store.