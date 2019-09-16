Gun Stores Across US Hold ‘Beto Sales’ after Dem Vows to Confiscate Firearms

Beto O’Rourke unintentionally sparked a gun-buying frenzy when he went on an anti-gun rant last Thursday during the third Democrat debate, where he proclaimed, “Hell yes, we’re taking your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Just as Obama’s calls for gun control during his presidency led to a spike in gun sales, O’Rourke’s remarks have similarly galvanized gun buyers to take action before it’s too late.

Gun stores across America are also taking advantage of the Texas congressman’s comments to offer customers a unique “Beto special” sales opportunity.

Alpha Dog Firearms in Tempe, Arizona, went viral over the weekend and sold out of their initial “Beto Sale” offer, a discounted price on an American Tactical Import Omni Hybrid Maxx Semi-automatic rifle.

According to a Facebook post, Alpha Dog sold out of the sale in only a matter of hours.

“Our $349.99 AR deal sold out in less than 4 hours,” the gun store wrote on Facebook. “We’re trying to process the orders and work on getting more special deals for our good friend gun grabber Beto.”

The store quickly began offering a discount with the promo code “BETO” on other rifles.

Ground Zero Precision in Trenton, Texas, a custom AR-15 retailer, also launched Beto Sales on the heels of O’Rourke’s comments, offering at least two rifles for $335.00 each – which are now sold out.

Under a page titled “Molon Labe,” Check 6 Arms in Arvada, Colorado, is also giving customers an 8% discount (*with Checkout code “BETO”) on products “to Spite 8-ball Beto.”

“Presidential candidate Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke says he’s going to take away your AR-15 rifles,” Check 6 says on their homepage. “So we’re having a ‘Beto sale’ on select AR-15s.”

A company called Tactical Walls, which specializes in creating compartments for firearm concealment, is also running a “Beto Blowout Sale” on Bottom Lock shelves made for storing guns inside the home.

And the 2019 Gun Salesman of the Year goes to…………👉 Bottom Lock Beto Blowout Sale starts NOW on all shelf sizes with 25% OFF selected stains. GET THEM NOW BEFORE BETO DOES! 👈 Link in bio. #tacticalwalls #betoblowout #bestgunsalesman #getthembeforebetodoes pic.twitter.com/GOr3dy3qub — Tactical Walls (@TacticalWalls) September 16, 2019

With Beto quickly becoming “2019’s gun salesman of the year,” many Democrats are feeling resentful he let the leftist gun confiscation agenda out of the bag, as illustrated in the following cartoon by A.F. Branco.

