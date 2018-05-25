Gunman In Oklahoma Restaurant Killed By Armed Civilian

Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Louie’s On The Lake, a restaurant on Lake Hefner.

Police Capt. Bo Matthews says a woman and a female juvenile were undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds but apparently “are going to survive.” A man suffered a broken arm while trying to escape the shooting.

