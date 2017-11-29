Gunman Opens Fire From High Rise Balcony In Reno, Nevada

Image Credits: Wiki.

Police say the suspect in a shooting at the Montage condominium complex in downtown Reno is dead. No name has been released.

Police have Sierra Street closed from 1st to 5th Streets until further notice. Some surrounding streets are also still closed.

Police say the shooter was barricaded inside the Montage, at 255 North Sierra, with a hostage, whom police say is now safe with no injuries. Police believe the suspect and hostage had a domestic relationship.


