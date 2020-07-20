A gunman “posing as a FedEx driver” went to the home of Federal Judge Esther Salas on Sunday evening and reportedly shot and killed her son when he answered the door and then shot her husband repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

Salas was assigned a case involving Deutsche Bank and Jeffrey Epstein just days ago and speculation is running wild that this was an attempted “hit” or was done to send a message.

Judge Salas was assigned 4 days ago to unravel all of the money laundering in the Epstein case. Hundred of millions worth with banks, suspects, whole black book. Yesterday a gunman shows up at her house, shoots her husband, kills her son, and escapes without going into house. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) July 20, 2020

The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We're looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001. — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020

From The Daily Mail, “Federal judge’s son, 20, is shot dead and her criminal defense attorney husband is critically injured after a gunman disguised as a FedEx driver ambushed their home – four days after she was assigned a case linked to Jeffrey Epstein”:

The son of a federal judge has been shot dead and her husband critically wounded after they were attacked at their home by a gunman dressed as a FedEx driver. The attack happened at the home of Esther Salas, 51, an Obama-appointed District Court judge, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sunday evening. The judge’s 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl was killed, and her defense attorney husband Mark Anderl, 63, was critically injured.

Local news report:

Judge Salas was assigned a case involving Epstein and Deutsche Bank on July 15.

Global News Wire reported on July 16:

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all those who purchased Deutsche Bank securities between November 7, 2017 and July 6, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The case, Karimi v. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft et al., No. 20-cv-08978 was filed on July 15, 2020, and has been assigned to Judge Esther Salas. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Deutsche Bank had failed to remediate deficiencies related to AML, its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, and its U.S. operations’ troubled condition; (2) as a result, the Bank failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (“Epstein”) and two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, which were both the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct; (3) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank’s financial results and reputation; and (4) as a result, the Bank’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Specifically, on May 13, 2020, media outlets reported that the Federal Reserve had sharply criticized Deutsche Bank’s U.S. operations in an internal audit. The audit reportedly found that Deutsche Bank had failed to address multiple concerns identified years earlier, including concerns related to the Bank’s AML and other control procedures. […] Then, on July 7, 2020, the Federal Reserve’s criticism of Deutsche Bank’s failure to address its AML and other issues was reaffirmed when the New York State Department of Financial Services (“DFS”) fined the Bank $150 million for neglecting to flag numerous questionable transactions from accounts associated with Epstein and with two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, both of which were the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct.

The only known source of funding for Jeffrey Epstein is the highly-connected pro-Israel billionaire Les Wexner, who has remained untouched by law enforcement and the FBI.

In 1985, Les Wexner's attorney was murdered in broad daylight before he supposed to testify about tax evasion and offsh banking. A suppressed police report implicated him in his death. Soon after, Epstein began fixing Wexner's "tangled finances." Coincidence? https://t.co/CqFlsk1OW0 — Whitney Webb (@_whitneywebb) August 16, 2019

For anyone interested in reading the entire police report that details the ties of Leslie Wexner to organized crime and talks about the "mob style" murder of his tax attorney, you can now download the whole file below. Share it far and wide!https://t.co/2cQ3XqbqDA — Whitney Webb (@_whitneywebb) September 21, 2019

The first person to report Epstein to the FBI and NYPD, Maria Farmer, gave a bombshell interview recently where she accused Wexner of being “the head of the snake” behind Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s suspected child-trafficking blackmail operation.

