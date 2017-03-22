Gunshots Fired Outside Houses of Parliament in London

Multiple shots were fired near Parliament on Wednesday in London and people were being treated on Westminster Bridge, according to Bloomberg reporters on the scene.

After what appeared to be more than one incident in the area, the House of Commons building was put into lockdown.

The shootings took place along the road inside the gates of Parliament leading onto the square, video footage showed. Police have closed streets around the area. One of the people on the ground appears to have been shot by a plain-clothes police officer, according to a witness account.

Walking thru Commons cloisters to vote, heard 4 gunshots. Police had MPs hit ground & crawl to cover. — Grant Shapps (@grantshapps) March 22, 2017

Video footage aired by Sky News showed people on Westminster Bridge laying down on the ground and a eye witness reported that at least five people had been hit by a vehicle.

