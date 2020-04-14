Gynecologist Couple Caught Stealing Trump Flag From Elderly Neighbor

A Florida couple was arrested Tuesday after security camera footage caught them stealing a Trump 2020 flag from the yard of a 67-year-old neighbor.

SHOCKING VIDEO! Physician-Parents possessed w @realDonaldTrump hatred so much that they steal a senior citizen's Trump flag w kids in tow. The little boy is begging them to stop. Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child. Despicable parenting! pic.twitter.com/nZsLA09ob6 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 14, 2020

Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, both gynecologists by trade, drove up to the man’s house via golf cart accompanied by two children and used a ladder to reach the flag.

The pair was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The homeowner, who is pressing charges, said the act caused about $500 in damage to the flagpole’s base and that the flag itself cost $200.

In security footage of the robbery, a young child can be heard begging the adults not to steal the flag, repeating, “You’re gonna go to jail!”

Sadly, the adolescent boy was correct and apparently more intelligent than the pair of doctors.

