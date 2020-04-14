Gynecologist Couple Caught Stealing Trump Flag From Elderly Neighbor

A Florida couple was arrested Tuesday after security camera footage caught them stealing a Trump 2020 flag from the yard of a 67-year-old neighbor.

Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, both gynecologists by trade, drove up to the man’s house via golf cart accompanied by two children and used a ladder to reach the flag.

The pair was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The homeowner, who is pressing charges, said the act caused about $500 in damage to the flagpole’s base and that the flag itself cost $200.

In security footage of the robbery, a young child can be heard begging the adults not to steal the flag, repeating, “You’re gonna go to jail!”

Sadly, the adolescent boy was correct and apparently more intelligent than the pair of doctors.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Unsealed Invoices Prove Planned Parenthood Sold Aborted Baby Parts for $55 Per Body Part

Unsealed Invoices Prove Planned Parenthood Sold Aborted Baby Parts for $55 Per Body Part

U.S. News
Comments
Lawyer: Intel Officers Testified Against John Brennan For Durham Investigation

Lawyer: Intel Officers Testified Against John Brennan For Durham Investigation

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Trump Lambastes CBS Reporter For Questioning His Montage – “You Know You’re A Fake”

U.S. News
comments

CNN’s Cuomo Suddenly Realises His Job Is ‘Trafficking In The Ridiculous’

U.S. News
comments

Governors, White House Race to Reopen America

U.S. News
comments

Comments