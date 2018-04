According to sources, the Philadelphia police homicide unit, the Philadelphia district attorney, the Attorney General’s office and the health department are all investigating the death of former National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster’s father 84-year-old H.R. McMaster, Sr.

It is being investigated as a suspicious death.

McMaster died on April 13 at Cathedral Village in the 600 E. block of Cathedral Rd in Roxborough. He was receiving care there after suffering a stroke.

