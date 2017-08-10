'Hack the Air Force' challenge most successful military bug bounty yet

Image Credits: David B. Gleason / Flickr.

Share10
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 10

The Air Force’s “Hack the Air Force” program, which crowdsources cybersecurity testing on its public-facing systems, uncovered 207 patchable security flaws in a little under a month. 

“It was the most successful [Department of Defense] bug bounty so far,” said Marten Mickos, chief executive of the contractor HackerOne, which ran the program for the Air Force and similar “Hack the Pentagon” and “Hack the Army” programs in the past.

The Air Force and HackerOne released final statistics on “Hack the Air Force,” which ran from May 30 to June 23, on Thursday. The so-called bug bounty program turned up 70 more flaws than the Pentagon’s program and 90 more flaws than the Army’s.

Read more

Share10
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 10

Related Articles

Having Children Connects You With The Past and Guarantees A Future

Having Children Connects You With The Past and Guarantees A Future

Science & Tech
Comments
Genetically Engineered Pigs to Grow Organs for People

Genetically Engineered Pigs to Grow Organs for People

Science & Tech
Comments

‘Guinea pig’ Canadians Offered ‘world’s first’ GMO Salmon

Science & Tech
Comments

Two Earth-Like Planets Found Orbiting Nearby Star Tau Ceti

Science & Tech
Comments

Net Neutrality Is A Plan To Regulate The Internet Under The Pretense Of Equality

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments