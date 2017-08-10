'Hack the Air Force' challenge most successful military bug bounty yet

The Air Force’s “Hack the Air Force” program, which crowdsources cybersecurity testing on its public-facing systems, uncovered 207 patchable security flaws in a little under a month.

“It was the most successful [Department of Defense] bug bounty so far,” said Marten Mickos, chief executive of the contractor HackerOne, which ran the program for the Air Force and similar “Hack the Pentagon” and “Hack the Army” programs in the past.

The Air Force and HackerOne released final statistics on “Hack the Air Force,” which ran from May 30 to June 23, on Thursday. The so-called bug bounty program turned up 70 more flaws than the Pentagon’s program and 90 more flaws than the Army’s.

