A Northern California family ran for cover, terrorized by their own security system after someone hacked their Nest camera, making them believe a missile was headed their way.

The hacker sounded an alarm saying the U.S. was under a missile attack from North Korea.

The Lyons family says this was “five minutes of sheer terror.” The message blasted through their home said there were ballistic missiles headed to three American cities and President Trump has been moved to a secure facility.

