Hackers Steal 75K People's Data After Breaching ObamaCare Website

Hackers were able to breach a system tied to HealthCare.gov last week and steal the private personal data of tens of thousands of people.

In an announcement made Friday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) revealed that roughly 75,000 people were affected by the incident.

The Associated Press reports the hackers were able to access the data after infiltrating “a government computer system that interacts with HealthCare.gov.”

Technicians shut down the infiltrated system at some point after discovering the breach and are looking to bring it back online by next month.

“Officials said the hacked system is used by insurance agents and brokers to directly enroll customers for subsidized health insurance under the Affordable Care Act,” the AP notes. “All other sign-up systems are working.”

The CMS says law enforcement was informed of the attack and are presumably investigating the matter. Customers whose data was taken during the breach will also reportedly be notified.

“Our number one priority is the safety and security of the Americans we serve,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said. “We will continue to work around the clock to help those potentially impacted and ensure the protection of consumer information.”

The system will likely reappear around Nov. 1 when health care sign-up season officially begins.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Milky Way's Youngest Pulsar Discovered

Milky Way’s Youngest Pulsar Discovered

Science & Tech
Comments
Report: Modern Physics Explains Only 5% of Universe

Report: Modern Physics Explains Only 5% of Universe

Science & Tech
Comments

Leftist Site Which Cheered The Banning Of Alex Jones Just Got Banned Too

Science & Tech
comments

You Have Been Warned: Experts Tell Us That A Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake And Tsunami Will Destroy Everything West Of Interstate 5

Science & Tech
comments

Gamma ray burst sheds light on gravity wave event

Science & Tech
comments

Comments