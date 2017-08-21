Hackers threaten to leak HBO 'Game of Thrones' season finale

The hackers behind the recent breach at HBO are threatening to leak the upcoming season finale of “Game of Thrones.”

The hackers recently communicated with the website Mashable offering a purported trove of new stolen data and threatening to leak episodes six and seven of the show, the final two in its seventh season.

“Be ready for GOT S& E6 &E7 as soon as possible,” the group said in email correspondence.

Episode six, “Beyond the Wall,” premiered on Sunday night in the United States and did not appear to have been leaked ahead of time. The seventh episode — the season finale — is set to premier next Sunday evening.

