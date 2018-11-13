Hackers Work With MSM to Take Down Infowars

Update: The Metro and others are saying that we’ve made up the fact that mainstream, corporate media contacted us with news of the hack. A mainstream outlet contacted us this afternoon telling us they were going to publish an article on the situation. We looked to it and responded, and as of this writing they have not published yet. We were responding to their inquiries. The public statement is the same statement we sent to them. We’re not going to dignify these origins of propaganda and deception before they publish anything. But it was clear they were in contact with those behind the exploit.

The following is Alex Jones’ statement:

This criminal hack is an act of industrial and political sabotage. The corporate press is claiming that a Magento plugin to the shopping cart was the point of entry, but that is not true. Infowarsstore.com has never installed that plugin. We use some of the top internet security companies in the nation and they have reported to us that this is a zero-day hack probably carried out by leftist stay behind networks hiding inside US intelligence agencies.

Magento’s top security people have done a site-wide scan and found no security vulnerabilities. And we believe security features we will not mention, appear to have blocked them from getting anyone’s credit card numbers.

The hack took place less than 24 hours ago; it is undoubtedly the hacker or hacker group that then reported this to the establishment corporate press in an attempt to scare business away from Infowarstore.com.

Only 1600 customers may have been affected. Most of those were re-orders so their information would not be accessible. Nevertheless, our customer–supporter base is being contacted so they can watch for any unusual charges to their account and rectify them.

Bottom line: this latest action is a concerted effort to de-platform Infowars by Big Tech, the communist Chinese, and the Democratic party who have been publicly working and lobbying to wipe Infowars from the face of the earth.

In summation, America is under attack by globalist forces and anyone standing up for our republic will be attacked mercilessly by the corporate press, Antifa and rogue intelligence operatives. Infowars will never surrender!

1776 Worldwide!

Alex Jones, USA

Alex Jones responds to deep state hack psyop operation: