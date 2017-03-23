Hacks On Job-Assisting Company Puts Nearly 5 Million Americans At Risk Of Identity Theft

Image Credits: Wiki Commons.

A series of hacks targeting America’s Job Link Alliance, a Kansas-based company that operates job search engines across several states connecting applicants with potential employers, compromised the personal information listed on 4.8 million different job-seeker accounts, the Departments of Labor of multiple states reported Wednesday.

The personal information exposed by the hacks on March 12 and March 13 included customers’ names, Social Security numbers, and birthdays. The states that have reported being affected were Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont.

Kansas reportedly pays America’s Job Link Alliance $440,000 every year for their services, Nicole Randall, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Commerce told the Topeka Capital-Journal Wednesday. Randall also said that nearly 1 million Kansans have accounts.

