Doug Hagmann breaks down how the elite use humans and especially children as a form of currency.


Related Articles

George Soros Struggles To Subvert Eastern Euopean Democracies

George Soros Struggles To Subvert Eastern Euopean Democracies

World News
Comments
Trump to Attend Bastille Day Celebrations in France

Trump to Attend Bastille Day Celebrations in France

World News
Comments

Jeh Johnson Pushes Russian Hack Lie

World News
Comments

Migrant Footage From France Literally Looks Like It’s Out of a Horror Movie

World News
Comments

GREENWALD: CNN Russia Conspiracy Scandal Latest Example of Media Recklessness

World News
Comments

Comments