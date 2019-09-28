'Hail Satan!' Antifa Transsexuals Stage Satanic Ritual In Downtown Portland to Protest Patriot Prayer

Antifa members staged a Satanic ritual to protest a Patriot Prayer march earlier this month in downtown Portland, Oregon.

Earlier this month, an antifa faction called the "Satanic Portland Antifascists" staged a mock religious ritual in downtown. One of the people leading the ritual is @destroyed4com4t, a local transsexual activist and writer who I remember cheering as I was beaten in June. pic.twitter.com/qWTh4Q2vu1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2019

The video was clipped from this Ruptly compilation of a Patriot Prayer march earlier this month:

From Ruptly, Sep 15:

Right-wing activist group Patriot Prayer held a march through Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, where scuffles erupted as they intercepted by a group called the Satanic Portland Antifascists.

Footage shows Patriot Prayer members marching through the streets, where one member began fighting with an Antifascist who threw liquid at him and other Patriot Prayer members.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson explained that his group, which has been known to engage in street brawls with Antifa, is this time “going to practice non-violent resistance, because if we defend ourselves they will just arrest us anyways, so we’re going to come down here non-stop, and we are going to bring Jesus into Portland.”

Patriot Prayer members also held a group prayer session together.

The Satanic Portland Antifascists later were seen holding a ritual of their own, where they repeatedly chanted “hail Satan.”

Remember, according to CNN host Chris Cuomo antifa are identical to the American soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

The fools threatening our natural rights to Life, Liberty, and Property are ultimately waging a war against the creator. Time and time again, providence has laid waste to their plans.